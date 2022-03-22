News Desk

PIA appoints Swiss port as handling agent for Saudi operations

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has appointed Swiss port as handling agent for Saudi Arabian air operations.

The agreement was signed by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Regional Director of Swiss Port. As per the PIA sources, an agreement has been reached between Swiss Port and PIA. The ceremony was held in Riyadh which is the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

CEO PIA also inaugurated a new PIA office in Riyadh.The state-of-the-art office will provide better facilities to PIA guests.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize drugs during joint operation

National

Imran couldn’t prove corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

National

Moussavi’s apology to Nawaz is a slap in the face of rulers: Shehbaz

Lahore

Imran couldn’t prove corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Karachi

Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s 770th Annual Urs begins in Sehwan

Islamabad

UN, OIC work together to nurture culture of peace: Antonio Guterres

Karachi

No-trust motion: Fazlur Rehman visits MQM-P headquarters

Karachi

PTI completely isolated, no longer enjoys support of allies: Fazl

Islamabad

No link between Islam, terrorism: PM Imran addresses OIC FM’s meeting

National

OIC Secretary General calls upon concerted efforts to tackle contemporary challenges

1 of 279

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More