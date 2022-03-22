PIA appoints Swiss port as handling agent for Saudi operations

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has appointed Swiss port as handling agent for Saudi Arabian air operations.

The agreement was signed by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Regional Director of Swiss Port. As per the PIA sources, an agreement has been reached between Swiss Port and PIA. The ceremony was held in Riyadh which is the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

CEO PIA also inaugurated a new PIA office in Riyadh.The state-of-the-art office will provide better facilities to PIA guests.