‘PTI allies to join opposition after Mach 24’

While giving new prediction, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture and Senior PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan said on Tuesday that ruling PTI allies –MQM-Pakistan and PML-Q – will join opposition after March 24.

“PTI government allies in Centre – MQM-P and PML-Q – will officially announce joining opposition camp after March 24 and vote against PM Imran Khan on no-confidence motion,” he claimed.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan further maintained that Imran Khan will not remain PM after March 28, adding that interim govt would be formed after the success of no-trust motion against the prime minister.

“Shehbaz Sharif will become interim prime minister,” he said, adding that new general elections would be held in the country.

The PPP leader said that PM Imran Khan had accepted defeat by delaying National Assembly session on no-confidence motion.

It was learnt yesterday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders held another round of talks with the opposition leaders at Parliament Lodges over the no-trust motion and other issues.

The session held last night, was attended by MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Ameen ul Haq.

The meeting discussed progress in the political situation and also opposition parties contacts with other allied parties of the government, according to sources.

The opposition leaders that attended the talks included Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Akhtar Mengal, Syed Khursheed Shah and Sohail Anwar Sial.