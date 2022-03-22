PTI changes venue of March 27 rally from D-Chowk to Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday changed the venue of its much-publicized March 27 rally in Islamabad from D-Chowk to Parade Ground ahead of the crucial voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ruling party submitted the request with the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat for change of the venue after the local administration denied its earlier request to hold the power show at D-Chowk, located in capital’s Red Zone in front of the Parliament House. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration had conveyed to us that PTI could not be given permission to hold rally at D-Chowk in the light of the directions of the court and because of imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area, Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Chief Administrator of PTI’s Central Secretariat, told The Nation.

Kazmi, who alongwith Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, submitted the application for change of the venue further said that the administration has agreed to give them permission at the new place near Shakarparian Hills. We will get approval in a day or two to prepare for the rally, he added.

“There was a feeling within the party that there would not be sufficient space at D-Chowk, due to construction of Metro Bus track there, to accommodate a large gathering and the denial of administration is a blessing in disguise for them.”