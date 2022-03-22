PTI completely isolated, no longer enjoys support of allies: Fazl

Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is isolated and no longer enjoys support of its coalition partners.

Talking to media persons along with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after visiting of MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office, Fazlur Rehman said that opposition has complete understanding with MQM-P; however, the latter will take one more day to announce its decision regarding no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that no-trust move has been submitted in the assembly and he is fully satisfied with the response he received from his hosts. The opposition’s leader was also certain of motion’s success.

On the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM-P respects JUI-F head and his presence and guidance has provided them with courage.

Earlier, Fazlur Rehman visited headquarters of MQM-P to seek party’s support for opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other members of the Rabta committee welcomed the opposition leader upon his arrival at Bhadurabad office.

Matters relating to evolving political situation as well as no-confidence motion will be discussed.

On the other hand, a joint opposition delegation also called on MQM-P leaders in Islamabad on Monday night.

According to sources, the meeting between the opposition delegation and MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Amin-ul-Haq was held in the Parliament Lodges.

The opposition delegation comprised of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Pakistan People’s Party stalwarts Khursheed Shah and Suhail Anwar Sial.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.