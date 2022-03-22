Anadolu

Remains of 143 bodies exhumed from mass grave in Iraq

Authorities in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province said Monday they had discovered the remains of 143 unidentified people killed between 2014-2017 when the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group was in control of the region.

The Civil Defense Directorate in the province said a mass grave was found in the Er-Rifaai area of the city of Mosul and the bodies were later referred to a forensic institute.

It is estimated that there are corpses of 6,000 to 12,000 people in mass graves in Iraq.

In June 2014, the terrorist group had full control of provinces including Mosul, Saladin and Anbar while also holding some parts of Diyala and Kirkuk.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

EU doubles its military aid to Ukraine

International

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Business

Most Asian markets rise as traders track Ukraine crisis

International

Russia accused of bombing school sheltering hundreds in Ukraine

International

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

International

Dozens injured in tunnel pileup in Turkey

International

Estonia’s PM says Putin must not win this war

International

Tanzania bus-lorry collision kills at least 23: presidency

International

Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city

International

Civilian deaths in Ukraine war hit 847, while over 1,390 injured: UN

1 of 34

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More