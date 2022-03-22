Russia urges Washington to quit escalating tensions

Washington must stop escalating tensions if it wishes to normalize ties with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

“They need to stop their escalation, both verbally and in terms of pumping the Kiev regime with weapons,” Ryabkov said, adding that the United States must also stop threatening Russia, according to Russian media reports.

“In the meantime, we are seeing a downward trend in relations,” said Ryabkov, who faults the United States for the state of ties.

“We regret this. However, this doesn’t have any effect on our determination to work towards achieving the goals of the special military operation and adapt to the circumstances resulting from U.S. sanctions,” he said.