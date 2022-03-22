Agencies

Russia urges Washington to quit escalating tensions

Washington must stop escalating tensions if it wishes to normalize ties with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

“They need to stop their escalation, both verbally and in terms of pumping the Kiev regime with weapons,” Ryabkov said, adding that the United States must also stop threatening Russia, according to Russian media reports.

“In the meantime, we are seeing a downward trend in relations,” said Ryabkov, who faults the United States for the state of ties.

“We regret this. However, this doesn’t have any effect on our determination to work towards achieving the goals of the special military operation and adapt to the circumstances resulting from U.S. sanctions,” he said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

International

Russia-Ukraine war creates blocks in Africa

Business

Oil extends rally on Russia embargo talk, stocks rise

International

US says it has ‘clear evidence’ Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine

International

EU doubles its military aid to Ukraine

International

Remains of 143 bodies exhumed from mass grave in Iraq

International

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Business

Most Asian markets rise as traders track Ukraine crisis

International

Russia accused of bombing school sheltering hundreds in Ukraine

International

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

1 of 35

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More