Tiger force preparing sticks for March 27 rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tiger force has prepared sticks resembling for the party’s rally scheduled to be held on March 27 in Islamabad.

According to details, the sticks are being prepared at the camp of PTI local leader Syed Atiq-Ur-Razzaq also known as Lucky SHAH whereas the preparations include painting the sticks in the party’ flag color and hammering nails in them.

The chairman of CC 47 said that the sticks are being prepared for those who are thinking about causing chaos and disrupting the PTI rally in Islamabad.