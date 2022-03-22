Our Staff Reporter

Two ministers, as many CM aides of JKT group skip cabinet meeting

LAHORE   –   Two provincial ministers and as many advisers to Punjab chief minister, belonging to the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group, did not attend the 52nd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Monday at the CM office. Provincial ministers – Ajmal Cheema and Nauman Langrial and two advisers including Abdul Haye Dasti and Faisal Hayat Jabboana are not attending the cabinet meetings since the formation of the JKT group.

Of late, the group has come up with the demand that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar be replaced with some other PTI politician also acceptable to the group.

In the last couple of days, Federal Minister Pervez Khattak and Provincial Minister Murad Raas negotiated with Awn Chaudhry and assured him that the federal government was seriously considering their demands including that of a proposed change of command in the province.

A former adviser to the CM, Awn Chaudhry, is leading the group in the absence of Jahangir Tareen who is in London for medical treatment. Awn Chaudhry told the media that the JKT group was getting positive signs from the Centre regarding the much-desired change in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the wheat procurement policy for the year 2022-2023. It has also approved the Ramazan Package amounting to Rs8 billion, according to the official sources.

