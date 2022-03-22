News Desk

Two pilots martyred as PAF trainer plane crashes near Peshawar

Two pilots embraced martyrdom after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Peshawar.

According to a statement issued by PAF, no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

Meanwhile, the PAF spokesperson said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Earlier in September 2021, a small trainer aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.

In a similar incident in August 2021 a fighter trainer aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock.

“Both pilots had ejected successfully. No loss of life or property had been reported so far on the ground,” the official had said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM of Republic of Kyrgyzstan calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

National

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize drugs during joint operation

National

PIA appoints Swiss port as handling agent for Saudi operations

National

Imran couldn’t prove corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

National

Moussavi’s apology to Nawaz is a slap in the face of rulers: Shehbaz

Lahore

Imran couldn’t prove corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Karachi

Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s 770th Annual Urs begins in Sehwan

Islamabad

UN, OIC work together to nurture culture of peace: Antonio Guterres

Karachi

No-trust motion: Fazlur Rehman visits MQM-P headquarters

Karachi

PTI completely isolated, no longer enjoys support of allies: Fazl

1 of 280

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More