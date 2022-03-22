UN, OIC work together to nurture culture of peace: Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General António Guterres, in his video message, said that the United Nations and OIC enjoy decade-old relationship based on shared belief on the values of multilateral cooperation, dialogue and solidarity.

He said our two organizations have worked together to nurture a culture of peace and understanding.

The UN Secretary General said in recent years, we have cooperated in key areas including mediation, counter-terrorism, preventing violent extremism, combating anti-Muslim hatred and promoting religious tolerance.

He said today it is imperative to join forces and devise common strategy to meet current challenges facing the world.

Antonio Guterres said we must reform the morally bankrupt global financing system. He said through joint efforts we can confront the challenges for a safer world.