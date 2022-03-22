News Desk

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) starts today

Three-day celebrations in connection with the 770th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) will begin in Sehwan Sharif today (Tuesday).

A large number of devotees from all the four provinces and foreign countries have arrived in the city to participate in the three-day celebrations of the annual Urs.

Strict security arrangements have been made in this regard. Police and Ranger personnel  have been deployed on duty for security of devotees whereas walk-through gates have been installed at all the entry points of the shrine.

