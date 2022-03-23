3rd Inverex Trophy Pakistan Day Basketball final today

LAHORE – The 3rd Inverex Trophy Pakistan Day Basketball final will be played between Karachi Basketball Club and Mamba Squad Basketball Club at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi today (Wednesday).

At the end of the final, the special guest Additional Commissioner South Tabrez Sadiq Murree will distribute prizes among the players. Earlier in the last league matches played yesterday, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Civil Tigers by 45-43.