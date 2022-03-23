Abdullah, Azhar lead Pakistan fightback against Australia in final Test

LAHORE – Opener Abdullah Shafique and experienced Test cricketer Azhar Ali led Pakistan fightback on the second day of the final Test against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

After losing a quick wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq at his personal score of 11 runs, both Abdullah and Azhar looked determined to see Pakistan out of trouble and they were successful in their efforts as the hosts reached 90-1 at stumps of the second day, trailing Australia by 301.

Abdullah Shafique batted with authority and scored unbeaten 45 with the help of six boundaries while veteran Azhar Ali made unbeaten 30 runs that included one four and one six. In the process, both the batters of home side put on 70 runs for unbroken partnership.

Early in the day, Australian batters, resuming the day from 232-5, went on to add 159 runs in their first innings total. They were at 5-341 before losing their last five wickets for just 50 runs, ending their innings at 391. All-rounder Green made a career-best 79 in his 12th test match and Carey scored 67 in nearly three hours before Pakistan claimed five wickets for 50 runs in the middle session and bowled out Australia just before tea.

Recalled 19-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah grabbed 4-58 and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-79 as their pace and reverse swing on a slow and low-bouncy pitch netted four wickets in the session in hot conditions. Green and Carey denied the home team in the first session by adding 88 runs, but Pakistan broke them up in the fourth over after lunch.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali ended the 135-run, sixth-wicket stand when Carey was plumb leg before wicket as the batter tried to play across the line and was hit on the front pad. Carey faced 105 balls and dominated the spinners with his reverse sweep shots. For Pakistan, pacers Shaheen Afridi clinched 4 for 79 and Naseem Shah 4 for 58 while Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan got one wicket each.

Meanwhile, Shaheen, while talking to media through a virtual press conference, praised Naseem’s bowling abilities, terming him as the future of Pakistan cricket. “Naseem is a very promising bowler. I think he is the future of Pakistan. We have supported each other throughout the innings and the way he bowled was outstanding.”

Shaheen then opined about the pitch and the playing conditions of the ongoing Test saying it is challenging to bowl here. “It is not that easy to bowl according to the pitch and the conditions. However, we are trying our best to stick to our plan. “We are getting reverse swing on this pitch but not getting much help from the new ball,” he added.

The pacer also lauded Australia’s performance with the bat and their two partnerships that turned out to be good for them, however, he claimed that the men in green also bowled decently. “Two partnerships turned out to be important for them but I think we bowled with quite a discipline that helped us bowl out the visitors at 391.”

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 90-1 trail AUSTRALIA 391 (Khawaja 91, Green 79, Carey 67, Smith 59, Naseem 4-58, Afridi 4-79) by 301 runs.