Our Staff Reporter

AFP conducts first-ever women TOECS Level–I course

LAHORE – The five-day first-ever women Technical Officials Education & Certification System (TOECS) Level – I course concluded here on Tuesday at the PSB Coaching Centre.
The course was organised by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with World Athletics (WA). It was for the first 1st time in the history of Pakistan athletics that TOECS course was conducted exclusively for women technical officials. Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President AFP and Vice President Asian Athletics Association, distributed certificates among the participants of course and appreciated the women who participants who came from far flung areas of Pakistan to attend the course.
The main purpose to organise the course was to increase the number of qualified women technical officials in the country and to enhance their knowledge and skills. Total 17 women technical officials, who attended the course, were Shabana Khattak, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sumera Hussain, Shakila Rehman, Shagufta Akhtar Khan, Shabana Shaikh, Shabana Kousar, Sadia Sanaullah, Rahat Nawaz, Nasreen Fakhra, Maria Maratab, Mafia Parveen, Kaneez Sughra, Fozia Shaheen Mughal, Beenish Amin, Attia Maqbool and Abida Changezi. The participants belonged to the associations and departments affiliated with the AFP.
Wing Commander (retd) Pervaiz Saeed Mir delivered the lectures along with technical officials Tariq Mehmood Sidhu, Khurshid Akhtar Butt Coordinator of the Course.

 

