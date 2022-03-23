News Desk

Bilawal Bhutto felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said in his message that this day reminds us of our elders, who set a goal in the form of Pakistan Resolution and remained democratic for achieving the goal.

He said that the PPP has been following the footprints of Quaid-e Azam M. A. Jinnah from day one of inception of Pakistan till date.

“Quaid-e Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has the credit of offering unanimous constitution and had laid the foundation for a nuclear programme.”

The PPP Chairman said that since the country is passing through most tedious situations and hence violations of the constitution are very high as was in past but now the people will never allow this to happen with their unity, endurance and collective thoughts of maturity regarding true democracy.

“Only the establishment of a strong state, stable democracy, thriving economy and vibrant society based on equality is possible under full implementation of 1973 constitution”, he said, adding that the PPP would not sit idle and would continue to fight till last”.

The PPP first saved the country, and now it will pull it out from all threats and crises, he added further.

The PPP Chairman has in his Pakistan Day felicitation message paid rich tribute to the brave men of the armed forces and civil servants who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Covid: Pakistan announces zero death for first time

Islamabad

J-10C fighter jets enthrall with first-ever flypast at parade

Islamabad

PM lauds govt as data shows ‘lowest unemployment rate’ in Pakistan

Islamabad

Long march: PML-N convoy to depart for Islamabad today

Islamabad

Pakistan fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression: President Alvi

Karachi

Karachi to experience searing weather spell from Friday

Islamabad

Pakistan Day: Alvi says will never compromise on sovereignty

Islamabad

Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Nawaz’s corruption: Farrukh

Islamabad

March 23 the day to renew commitment to principles of justice: PM

Islamabad

President reiterates resolve to take Pakistan to heights of glory

1 of 310

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More