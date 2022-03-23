Bilawal Bhutto felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said in his message that this day reminds us of our elders, who set a goal in the form of Pakistan Resolution and remained democratic for achieving the goal.

He said that the PPP has been following the footprints of Quaid-e Azam M. A. Jinnah from day one of inception of Pakistan till date.

“Quaid-e Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has the credit of offering unanimous constitution and had laid the foundation for a nuclear programme.”

The PPP Chairman said that since the country is passing through most tedious situations and hence violations of the constitution are very high as was in past but now the people will never allow this to happen with their unity, endurance and collective thoughts of maturity regarding true democracy.

“Only the establishment of a strong state, stable democracy, thriving economy and vibrant society based on equality is possible under full implementation of 1973 constitution”, he said, adding that the PPP would not sit idle and would continue to fight till last”.

The PPP first saved the country, and now it will pull it out from all threats and crises, he added further.

The PPP Chairman has in his Pakistan Day felicitation message paid rich tribute to the brave men of the armed forces and civil servants who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.