‘Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose witch-hunt of Nawaz’

| Shehbaz Sharif says now whole edifice of lies, character assassination stands demolished | ‘Corruption allegations made

to keep Nawaz Sharif out of public life’

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that revelations made by Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi had exposed the “politically inspired witch-hunt” of Nawaz Sharif and family in the name of so-called accountability. The Opposition Leader stated this in a tweet on Tuesday. The remarks by the PML-N president came after Moussavi apologised to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over bribery charges during an interview with a local news channel. Moussavi said that he could ‘categorically’ state after more than two decades of investigation that none of the money was related to either Nawaz or his family.

“Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life. Now the whole edifice of lies, deceit and character assassination stands demolished,” Shehbaz added.

He further said that Broadsheet Chief Kaveh Moussavi has unconditionally apologised to Mian Nawaz Sharif as they did not find corruption of a single penny.

Shehbaz declared Moussavi a great man who has admitted his mistake and confessed it too, adding, that mistakes happen to all of us.

He said the apology of the Broadsheet chief is a slap in the face of PM Imran which has exposed another lie of him before the nation.

The PML-N president said the nation’s money was wasted on the Broadsheet case in which people like Shahzad Akbar were also included.

Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif has worked for the nation while Imran Niazi and his gang tried to defame him.

He posed a question where the JIT now in which Nawaz Sharif appeared.

He said only Nawaz Sharif will take the nation back on the right path of development who will return as soon as doctors give permission.

He said the NAB-Niazi nexus had been exposed before the whole world, adding that Niazi had no authority to give orders to the NAB.

He said a female parliamentarian of PTI has criticised the establishment on social media and what Imran himself has said in London is not hidden from anyone.

“Broadsheet LLC was incorporated in the Isle of Man to help Pervez Musharraf’s government and the then newly-established NAB to track down foreign assets purchased by Pakistanis allegedly through their ill-gotten wealth. After NAB terminated the contract in 2003, Broadsheet LLC and another company involved as a third party filed for damages in a United Kingdom court. It claimed that Pakistan owed them money according to the terms agreed upon since the government was taking action to confiscate some of the assets they had identified, including the Avenfield property owned by the family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The companies claims against Pakistan were upheld by an arbitration court in 2016 and later by a United Kingdom high court that gave an award of over $28 million against Pakistan last year.

In January 2021, Moussavi accused the Sharif family of bribery and asserted that a man named Anjum Dar approached him in 2012 and identified himself as Nawaz Sharif’s nephew.”

Shehbaz Sharif quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as having said that whenever former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was asked to do something for Pak Army, he never declined.

He said the COAS said that Nawaz Sharif has always shown respect towards the Army. “I am not saying anything from my side, everyone heard the words of General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” he added.

He also extended good wishes for the guests who came to Pakistan to attend OIC CFM session and hoped that the forum will raise a voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters in meetings.