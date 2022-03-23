CCPO inspects security arrangements for ongoing Pak-Australia cricket matches

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Tuesday visited the Qaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made by Lahore police for the ongoing Pakistan-Australia last test cricket match.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security Rashid Hadayat, and other police officers concerned were present on the occasion. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and CTO Muntazir Mehdi briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security, traffic and parking arrangements.

The CCPO inspected the security arrangements at different entrance and exit gates of the stadium, and he also inspected the Monitoring and Control Room. An important high-level meeting of the Lahore police senior officers also held at Qaddafi Stadium to review the security arrangements for Pakistan-Australia One-Day and T20 international matches to be played in the provincial metropolis.

The CCPO presided over the meeting which reviewed and discussed the security arrangements for the cricket matches and other related issues.

The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev expressed his complete satisfaction over the security arrangements for the Pak-Australia cricket series and commended the efforts of Lahore police to provide security to the international sports activities in the provincial capital.