Covid: Pakistan announces zero death for first time

Pakistan reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Wednesday.

The planning and development minister tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no Covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

 

According to the government’s database, as many as 443 fresh Covid cases were reported in the country when 34,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases is 1,522,862 while the death toll is 30,333.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 455.

Of late, the NCOC announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

