APP

Democracy imperative for Pakistan’s development, stability: Fawad

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the secret of Pakistan’s development and stability was democracy as democratic norms and traditions promoted tolerance, harmony and tolerance in a society.

“March 23 is a milestone in our history as the Lahore resolution (adopted on this day in 1940) had united the Muslims of Sub-continent for a great cause,” he said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.

The minister said the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other leaders of the freedom struggle paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

The minister said as the national economy was moving on the path of development, it was time to renew the pledge that “we will make Pakistan a great country following in steps of our elders”.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to help Pakistan move fast on the path of progress and prosperity.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

Azhar Ali reaches 7,000 Test-run milestone

Lahore

Tareen group to hold talks with Punjab govt

Islamabad

Justice Isa raises questions over SC larger bench, merger of cases

Islamabad

PM Imran says will not resign under any circumstances

Karachi

One killed in motorcycle, trailer collision in Karachi

Islamabad

Covid: Pakistan announces zero death for first time

Islamabad

J-10C fighter jets enthrall with first-ever flypast at parade

Islamabad

PM lauds govt as data shows ‘lowest unemployment rate’ in Pakistan

Islamabad

Long march: PML-N convoy to depart for Islamabad today

Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

1 of 321

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More