APP

Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat

MULTAN    –   Divisional administration set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat from farmers during the wheat purchase campaign. Wheat was cultivated at over 1.8 million acres. Similarly, 48 centres have been made to procure golden grains from peasants, this was told in a briefing given to Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Tuesday. Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that Punjab government fixed Rs 2200 price against 40kg wheat. The commissioner directed officials to set up pickets at 24 entry and exit routes across the division to discourage smuggling through best surveillance. Coordinator, Data Entry Operator would be deputed to bring transparency. Record of 1166 “Muazjat” have been linked with 48 Wheat Purchase Centres. Dr Irshad also directed officials to install facilities for the visitors including chilled water, sitting arrangement and many others. On this occasion, Deputy Director Food Anjum Sardar, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Qureshi, and many other officers were also present.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Unless we get united as Islamic platform, we will stand nowhere: PM

Karachi

Fazl ‘satisfied’ after meeting MQM-P in Karachi over no-trust vote against PM

Islamabad

Pakistan values its historical, brotherly relations with KSA, says COAS

National

One dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter

Islamabad

Pakistan, KSA reiterate to enhance cooperation

Islamabad

Chinese FM, other OIC dignitaries call on President Alvi

Islamabad

‘Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose witch-hunt of Nawaz’

Islamabad

CJP led five-judge bench to interpret defection clause

Lahore

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

Islamabad

PTI ‘plan’ to disrupt no-trust voting seems deflated

1 of 477

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More