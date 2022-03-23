FIA arrests man for harassment, blackmailing

QUETTA – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Quetta region on Tuesday arrested a man on the charges of harassment and blackmailing, FIA official statement said.

As per the statement, Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Quetta conducted a raid and arrested an accused person namely Samiullah, resident of Qilla Saifullah.

“The accused was involved in harassment, blackmailing and mental tortured of the complainant on the basis of obscene videos,” it said adding that digital equipment was properly seized and sent to Forensics Lab for detailed analysis. Further probe is underway.