Iran-Syria ties at best level: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the relationship between Iran and Syria is at its best, official news agency IRNA reported.

“Trade, economic and political consultations between the two countries are at the best level,” he told reporters upon arrival at the Damascus airport in the Syrian capital.

Iran is determined to further boost comprehensive relations with Syria, and the economic and trade cooperation is a priority, he was quoted as saying.

“We (Iran and Syria) are on the same front, and Iran supports the leadership, the government and the people of Syria,” the Iranian minister added.

Abdollahian is scheduled to meet his Syrian counterpart and other senior Syrian officials to discuss bilateral ties before leaving for Lebanon.