Xinhua

Iran-Syria ties at best level: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the relationship between Iran and Syria is at its best, official news agency IRNA reported.

“Trade, economic and political consultations between the two countries are at the best level,” he told reporters upon arrival at the Damascus airport in the Syrian capital.

Iran is determined to further boost comprehensive relations with Syria, and the economic and trade cooperation is a priority, he was quoted as saying.

“We (Iran and Syria) are on the same front, and Iran supports the leadership, the government and the people of Syria,” the Iranian minister added.

Abdollahian is scheduled to meet his Syrian counterpart and other senior Syrian officials to discuss bilateral ties before leaving for Lebanon.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine issue over phone

International

UK’s annual inflation hits 30-year high

International

British royals’ Jamaica visit stirs demands for apology, slavery reparations

International

US puts onus on Iran to decide to return to nuclear deal

International

TotalEnergies to stop purchasing oil, petroleum products from Russia

International

Human errors behind 95pc cyber security breaches: DG FIA

International

Russia urges Washington to quit escalating tensions

International

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

International

Russia-Ukraine war creates blocks in Africa

Business

Oil extends rally on Russia embargo talk, stocks rise

1 of 35

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More