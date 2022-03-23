Our Staff Reporter

Jaffer Brothers lift Corporate Challenge Cup

LAHORE- Jaffar Brothers lifted the Corporate Challenge Cup after beating Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) by 28 runs in the final at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Deputy Auditor General Sajid Ali Nadeem was the special guest on this occasion and distributed prizes among the winning team and top performers. Put into bat, Jaffer Brothers scored 184-5 in the stipulated overs. M Salman smashed 62 and Hasnain Riaz hit 43. Imran Virk and M Umar took two wickets each. In reply, AGP could score 156 with Raja Sikandar (33) and Awais Anwar (32) batting well. Irfan Zulfiqar clinched three wickets. Hasnain Riaz was named player of the final. Ali Arham of DPS was declared the best player and best batsman of the tournament, Majid Ali of AGP best wicketkeeper and Hafiz Usman Butt of Punjab Group best bowler.

