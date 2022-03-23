News Desk

Karachi to experience searing weather spell from Friday

The weather is likely to get more hot from this Friday, quoting the MET Office.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department today warned of a searing weather spell in Karachi and adjoining areas from Friday March 25 to 27.

According to Met office, the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from Friday to Sunday with Mercury is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius in extremely hot weather conditions.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The weather will remain hot and humid today with maximum temperature in the port city remain between 31-32 degree Celsius.

The southwestern winds are blowing in Karachi with wind speed 14 kilometres per hour, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast warned that the day temperatures will likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It forecast hike in day temperatures by 09-10°Celsius above normal in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

While, the day temperature in Lower Sindh, South Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, will remain 07-08°Celsius above normal.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression: President Alvi

Islamabad

Pakistan Day: Alvi says will never compromise on sovereignty

Islamabad

Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Nawaz’s corruption: Farrukh

Islamabad

March 23 the day to renew commitment to principles of justice: PM

Islamabad

President reiterates resolve to take Pakistan to heights of glory

National

Pakistan Day: Army showcases military power at majestic parade

National

Pakistan reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in two years

National

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal and zest

Islamabad

Unless we get united as Islamic platform, we will stand nowhere: PM

Karachi

Fazl ‘satisfied’ after meeting MQM-P in Karachi over no-trust vote against PM

1 of 310

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More