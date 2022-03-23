Long march: PML-N convoy to depart for Islamabad today

The convoy of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers will depart for Islamabad today from Karachi to join the long march.

The PML-N workers will gather at N-league House Karsaz for the Islamabad long march, whereas, other workers will gather at Karachi Toll Plaza from all districts of the metropolis.

The party spokesperson said in a statement that the PML-N convoy will stay at Sindh’s Nowshero Feroze on March 23. It added that the convoy of PML-N Sindh will later depart for Islamabad on March 24.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) completed the preparations for Islamabad’s long march ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Jamiat ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has appealed to the nation to attend the opposition’s long march in large numbers.

In his video statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the masses and JUI-F workers are ready to march towards Islamabad against the incumbent government. Lauding the masses over their reaction to his call after the Parliament Lodges attack, Fazlur Rehman asked the masses to join them in Islamabad to record the strong protest and make their march a successful event.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

The PDM chief, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders had said that the convoys would depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers would enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”