March 23 the day to renew commitment to principles of justice: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said 23rd March was the day for the nation to renew commitment to adhere to the principles of justice and equity; the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, he said, “Today, we pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and all the leaders of the Freedom Movement who struggled for uniting the nation through their unparalleled sacrifices. It is important for our youth to note that Pakistan came into being through a long democratic struggle and now the key to its stability and development also lies in hard work, honesty and morality.”

“While commemorating this day, we need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and rededicate ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare State on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina. On this day, it is pertinent to reflect upon the challenges confronting us as a nation. Our Government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice. Our focus remains on the marginalized segments of the society and to provide them equal opportunities. Kamyab Pakistan Program offers huge economic benefits for the youth, farmers, small scale business and low cost housing sector. Our flagship initiative of Qaumi Sehat Card will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, that is unprecedented in the history of our country.”

“We are now on the path to regain our past glory that was disrupted by previous regimes who gave importance to self-interests rather than national interest and welfare of the people. The struggle to eliminate corruption and improve moral standards would require the same persistence as our founding fathers persevered during the freedom movement,” he added.

‘I pray to Almighty Allah to bless us with the strength to follow in the footprints of our great forefathers,” the PM added.