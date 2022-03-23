Agencies

Microsoft confirms its data has been stolen

Microsoft confirmed that a group it calls DEV-0537 broke into an account and stole some parts of source code for some of its products, The Verge reported.

Notorious hacking group Lapsus$ took responsibility, claiming it has hacked Microsoft. The group posted a file that holds around 37 GB of data and asserted it contains partial source code for Bing and Cortana.

Microsoft said in a blogpost that their investigators are trying to track down the hacker group for weeks.

According to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Centre (MSTIC), “the objective of DEV-0537 actors is to gain elevated access through stolen credentials that enable data theft and destructive attacks against a targeted organization, often resulting in extortion. Tactics and objectives indicate this is a cybercriminal actor motivated by theft and destruction.”

Microsoft affirms, however, that the leaked code does not result in any serious threats and that their team intervenes hackers mid-operation.

Lapsus$ has been a part of the news for a while now, claiming to have hacked Okta, Samsung, Ubisoft, and even Nvidia.

Both Samsung and Nvidia confirmed that their data had been stolen.

