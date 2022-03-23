Model Town Greens first to enter Col Fateh Sher Cricket semis

LAHORE – The hosts Model Town Greens were first to enter semifinals of Col Fateh Sher Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament when they registered a comfortable 8-wicket win over Anwar Sports in the first quarterfinal at the Model Town Greens Ground on Tuesday. Batting first Anwar Sports managed 132 in their stipulated 20 overs at the cost of 8 wickets. Their principal scorers were Rehmat Ishaq 30, Bilal Sunny 26 and Asif Raza 22. Mir Waiz claimed two wickets for 15 runs followed by Ahmad Arif 2/20 and Taimoor Sultan 2/23. Model Town Greens hastened to collect the required runs for victory I overs losing just two wickets. Awais Zafar top-scored with 52 whereas Mohsin Virk contributed 39, Ahmad Dar 23 and Taimur Sultan 23. Mansoor captured both the wickets to fall conceding 31 runs. Awais Zafar emerged as man of the match.