Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Nawaz’s corruption: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Broadsheet owner Kaveh Moussavi had exposed himself as a “liar” by backtracking his earlier stance that Nawaz Sharif was a corrupt person.

 

He said in tweet that it was Kaveh Moussavi, who had termed Nawaz Sharif corrupt and accused the Sharif family of attempting to bribe him. How the facts had changed now, he questioned.

He said either the Avenfield Apartments had been shifted to Belgium from Britain, or Nawaz Sharif and his sons had gone to America. It was astonishing how Moussavi had changed his statement when the facts were unchanged.

