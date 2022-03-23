News Desk

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal and zest

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day on Wednesday (today) with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day will be observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country on the 82nd Pakistan Day.

The National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of the culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade as Guests of Honour.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in two years

Islamabad

Unless we get united as Islamic platform, we will stand nowhere: PM

Karachi

Fazl ‘satisfied’ after meeting MQM-P in Karachi over no-trust vote against PM

Islamabad

Pakistan values its historical, brotherly relations with KSA, says COAS

Multan

Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat

National

One dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter

Islamabad

Pakistan, KSA reiterate to enhance cooperation

Islamabad

Chinese FM, other OIC dignitaries call on President Alvi

Islamabad

‘Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose witch-hunt of Nawaz’

Islamabad

CJP led five-judge bench to interpret defection clause

1 of 284

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More