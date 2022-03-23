Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal and zest

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day on Wednesday (today) with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day will be observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country on the 82nd Pakistan Day.

The National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of the culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade as Guests of Honour.