One dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD – One dacoit was killed while two others managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station. A spokesman said on Tuesday that a police team, during routine patrolling, witnessed three suspects at Narwala Road late Monday night and signalled them to stop. But the accused accelerated their two-wheeler and opened fire at the police party. The police also returned fire and during the encounter, one of the outlaws received serious bullet injuries, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the injured to hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired. Later, he was identified as Azhar, son of Meer, of Lalian. He was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered one motorcycle, two mobile phones and illegal weapons from the spot whereas further investigation was under progress. A special police team was also constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest, spokesman added.

54 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 94,500 fine on 54 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.