Our Staff Reporter

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA   –   One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35460 in the province on Tuesday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,

Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,436,578 people were screened for the virus, out of which 1 more were reported positive today.  As many as 35,060 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

