Opposition declaration vows to make sanctity of constitution supreme

The opposition in a joint declaration on Wednesday said that undemocratic intentions have destabilized the state for last 75 years.

The Joint Opposition in a declaration issued on Pakistan Day March 23, said that all political parties in the grouping believe the constitution of Pakistan. They declared that the state’s stakeholders should now accept the supremacy of the constitution.

The opposition parties in the declaration have vowed to end all undemocratic intervention in the politics and promised to strengthen the democratic institutions in the country.

“We will make the no-trust motion successful to lay foundation of a Pakistan where sanctity of the constitution will be supreme and executive institutions will be subordinate to the elected parliament,” the opposition declared.

They declared that after sending back the government reforms will be implemented with consensus for free and fair elections, according to the joint declaration.

“The draconian media laws will be abrogated and the mechanism of anti-democratic intervention will be shutdown.”

Moreover, substantial steps will be taken for recovery of the missing persons, according to the opposition’s declaration.

The steps will be taken to ensure devolution of powers to local governments. Moreover, an accountability institution will be established to address the menace of corruption, the joint opposition promised in its declaration.

“The freedom of judiciary will be ensured as it could decide cases without any pressure,” the opposition said.