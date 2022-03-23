Pak v Aus: Third day starts with patriotic zeal and zest

The third day of the final Test between Pakistan and Australia starts with patriotic zeal and zest. Where the entire nation is celebrating 82nd Pakistan Day, the Pakistan cricket team begins the first session with the national anthem.

Before the day started, the skipper Babar Azam and Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took the picture with the national flag in order to show their love for Pakistan.

Yesterday, PCB chief Ramiz Raja announced that 2500 national flags will be given to the audience to celebrate Pakistan’s resolution in the stadium while the commentators and crew members were asked to wear white and green dresses to celebrate Pakistan’s Resolution Day.