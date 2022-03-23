Pak vs Aus: Abdullah, Azhar’s knock lead Pakistan’s strong batting on 3rd day

Half-centuries of Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali on Wednesday gave a strong response to Australia’s first-innings total of 391 in the deciding Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 37-year-old Azhar, who is playing his first test at his home ground could not make his century and was dismissed by Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins at 78, added 150 for the second wicket with Shafique as the hosts reached 227-3 at tea on the third day, trailing Australia by 164. Imam-ul-Haq was unable to produce a big knock and went back to the pavilion on just 11.

The 22-year-old Shafique, playing only his fifth Test, was out for 81, becoming the first wicket to fall in the day after Australia failed to dismiss the duo in the first session. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was unbeaten on 42 at the break with Fawad Alam five not out on a pitch which has seen some variable bounce.

Australia’s bowlers kept on struggling and finding the good line and length but despite beating the bat on a few occasions they were unable to find a breakthrough in the first two hours of play of the 3rd session.

Steve Smith, who has had a tough time in the series with his catching, did not help the bowlers’ cause by failing to convert two opportunities at slip.

Today, he again dropped Azhar, on 62, off leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and also saw an edge from Babar off Nathan Lyon fly past him with the batter on 20.

Babar Azam and Fawad gathered 34 runs and the partnership got broken when Fawad was outclassed by Starc on 13 runs. Mitchel Starc had also taken the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan on just 1. Babar marked his first half-century on the home ground today.