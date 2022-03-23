Pakistan Day: Army showcases military power at majestic parade

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with the Army showcasing its might at the majestic military parade in Islamabad.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and three services chiefs are present on the occasion. Dignitaries participating in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are watching the parade as guests of honour.

Pakistan Day marks the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

In his message on Pakistan Day, President Alvi said that the demand of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent has proved to be politically correct over time.

He said human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and persecution of minorities in India are sufficient grounds to believe that the Muslim leadership of that time had clearly visualised what was in store for the Muslims if they remained at the mercy of Hindu majority in undivided India.

Prime Minister Khan in his message on the occasion stressed the need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and to rededicate ourselves to development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare State on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said the incumbent government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice.