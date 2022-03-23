Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan Day being celebrated today

QUETTA   –   Rakhshan Division Commissioner, Mir Saifullah Khan Khatiran on Tuesday said that Pakistan Day was celebrated with zeal and zest and with renewed commitment.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of officers held in connection with the preparations for Pakistan Day on March 23.

All the district chief officers and their representatives attended the meeting. ”Today is the day that we pledge that we will strive for the development, prosperity and peace of the beloved homeland with new zeal,” he said , adding that all government buildings will be decorated with electric light bulbs.

A flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Divisional Headquarters Kharan. A prestigious event will also be held in the Assembly Hall while finals of various sports competitions will also be held.

The Commissioner emphasized that all District Officers should ensure their participation in all the events related to Pakistan Day so that a positive message can be conveyed.

