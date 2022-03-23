Pakistan Day Ladies Golf tees off at Rumanza

LAHORE – A group of ladies, known for their passionate fascination for playing Golf, reached Multan yesterday, to participate in the 1st Pakistan Day Golf Tournament being held at the Signature Runanza Golf Course from March 23 to 24.

This amazing Golf Course, designed by legendary Sir Nick Faldo, is the flagship sporting facility of DHA Multan and has only recently been opened for the public after a very high-profile Inauguration Ceremony held here last month. Unfortunately, as over 90% of lady golfers are based in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, the cost of traveling, boarding, lodging and paying the rather steep golfing charges at this premier golf course, present a rather daunting challenge that puts this exceptional golfing facility beyond their reach.

It, therefore, goes to the credit of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf on behalf of PGF, that she came up with this egalitarian idea of organizing a ‘subsidized golfing safari’ for facilitating the ordinary ‘housewife golfers’ to fulfill their dream of playing at the truly world class Rumanza Golf Course. In this noble endeavor, she has been very ably supported by her golfing soulmates, i.e. Mrs. Munazza Shaheen and Mrs. Maimoona Azam.

While Dr Shami used the ingress and access provided by her golfing title to seek much-needed concessions from the DHA authorities, Mrs. Munazza made use of her professional connections to raise the sponsorship funds required for subsidising this event to an extent that made it affordable for the aspiring participants and Mrs. Maimoona Azam used her excellent administrative skills to derive maximum benefits from the combination of Dr Shami’s ingress and Mrs Munazza’s sponsorship funds.

The tournament will be played over 36 holes with the golfers divided into two categories – i.e. Cat A (H’cap 0-18) and Cat B (H’cap 19-36). In addition, there will be a separate 9 holes match for the elderly senior ladies. Brig Shoeb Kiani, President Rumanza Golf Club, who is also the Administrator of DHA Multan, will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on March 24.

Another aspect that merits special mention, involves recognition of the dedication with which our lady golfers are projecting our National ethos as well as furthering the cause of National integration. This started with the same team of Dr Shami, Mrs. Maimoona and Mrs. Munazza, taking 50 lady golfers from all over Pakistan to Quetta, to participate in the first ever Balochistan Ladies Golf Championship in September 2021.

In the words of Gen Hilal, President PGF, “Taking Ladies Golf to Baluchistan, that too in such numbers, has left most of us in awe.” This unique event made a very pronounced contribution towards the National Integration of beloved Pakistan and also helped in projecting the soft image of equally beloved Balochistan.

This was then followed by the 1st Kashmir Solidarity Day Golf Tournament held at the Bahria Golf Club Islamabad on February 5 to 6, 2022. This demonstrated the commitment of our golfing community with the freedom struggle of our brave Kashmiri brethren against the illegal Indian occupation. Credit here must be given to Mrs Sheharbano for conceiving, organising and conducting this inspiring event in such a flawless manner.

Incidentally, by appointing Mrs. Munazza Shaheen as the Chief Referee, she created history as this was the first occasion on which a lady had acted as the Chief Referee of a golf match in which men had also participated, thus shattering the proverbial Glass Ceiling! Next in line was the holding of the 1st PGA Fatima Jinnah Ladies Golf Championship at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore and credit belongs entirely to Mrs. Mina Zainab. All kudos to Lady Golfers – they are women at their best. They are women on the Go!