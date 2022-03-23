News Desk

Pakistan fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and security.

Addressing the grand military parade held in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations here, the president said the country’s armed forces would respond forcefully to any aggression that is directed towards it.

He maintained that India’s “expansionist designs” are a big hurdle in the way of regional peace. He asked New Delhi to halt its persecution campaign in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and cleared that freedom movements cannot be suppressed with the use of brute force.

President Alvi emphasised the need for national unity to navigate the challenges confronting Pakistan and highlighted the responsible role being played by Islamabad for peace and security in the region.

He paid tribute to the security forces for restoring peace in the country. “We need to remain steadfast in our fight against terrorists so that these elements do not regroup again,” he warned.

Earlier today, the armed forces showcased their might at the majestic military parade in Islamabad as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

President Dr. Arif Alvi attended the parade as the chief guest. Prime Minister Imran Khan, the three services chiefs, and federal ministers were in attendance at the parade ground.

Dignitaries participating in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) watched the parade as guests of honour.

