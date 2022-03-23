Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan, KSA reiterate to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their cooperation on regional and international matters, and keep close collaboration at multilateral fora, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations.

An understanding to this effect came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues. They reviewed the OIC’s importance as a vital platform for the Islamic Ummah and its role in the advancement of common causes of the Muslim World. Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and has always condemned drone and missile attacks by Houthis on Saudi soil. In his remarks, Prince Faisal underscored that Saudi Arabia attaches importance to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan and conveyed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in the OIC.

Later, in a meeting with High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Foreign Minister Qureshi said hate speech, discrimination and violence against Muslims is growing rapidly in many parts of the world including Pakistan’s neighbourhood. Separately, Qureshi held a meeting with his counterpart from Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. They discussed bilateral relations.

 and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments. The two Foreign Ministers also reviewed major issues confronting the Islamic countries and the world at large. They explored avenues for greater role of the OIC in that regard.

In another meeting with Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the two FMs reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation including in the areas of trade, economy, development, security and defense. They underscored the need for reactivating the existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries. Foreign Minister Qureshi also met his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara.

