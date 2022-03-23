Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan values its historical, brotherly relations with KSA, says COAS

ISLAMABAD    –   Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world. Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers’ session, the COAS termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the session of OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev also called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military-to-military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The two sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

