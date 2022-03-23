Parents, teachers must play role for curbing cheating during exams, says Saadi Farooqi

QUETTA – Chairperson Balochistan Board Professor Saadia Farooqi on Tuesday said that duplication was darkening the future of students while strict measures have been taken to control cheating process in the province for betterment of education.

She expressed these views while talking to media persons during visiting different established centers of ongoing Annual Exam of metric at schools including Yazdan Khan High School, Mumin Abad Railway High School, Satellite Town high School and other schools in Quetta. She was accompanied by other officers of the board on the occasion.

She said, in this regard, special monitoring and reporting was being done in which the examination staff found cheating in the examination center would be dismissed on the spot.

The plague is destroying our young generation like termites, parents and teachers should also support the Balochistan Board in curbing cheating for achieving standard of knowledge, she said.

Chairperson Balochistan Board Prof. Saadia Farooqi said that Balochistan was the only board where students come from far away areas and their problems were being solved immediately by Board staff.

She also urged the staff should ensure their attendance and cooperate with the students. Professor Saadia Farooqi further said that the government was using all available resources for the betterment of education and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Effective and practical measures have been taken to prevent cheating during examinations, If a student is caught cheating in solving papers, strict action will be taken against him according to law, she warned.

She said that along with the government, parents and teachers have to play their role in preventing duplication system saying that we were striving to adorn the coming generations with the ornaments of modern education.