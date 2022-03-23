PM Imran says will not resign under any circumstances

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not resign under circumstances and claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge victorious from this no-confidence motion issue.

PM Imran, while talking to journalists, said that anyone who think that he will go home and stay there is mistaken.

The premier also clarified that his remarks about neutrality were misinterpreted and said that he made the remarks in context of ordering virtue and stopping the vice.

Talking about PDM and JUI-F Head, the premier said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is 12th player and now it is now time to remove him from the team.

PM Imran also confirmed that he met Chaudhry Nisar and added that his relations with the former Interior Minister are over 40 years old.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.