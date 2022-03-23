Baqar RazaNews Desk

PM lauds govt as data shows ‘lowest unemployment rate’ in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate his government for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to congratulate my govt for the way we handled the Covid pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

He shared the World Bank’s data that showed Pakistan with the “lowest unemployment rate” among other South Asian states during the period of 2020 to 2022.

During the period between 2020 and 2022, India’s unemployment rate was eight per cent while Pakistan outranked other South Asian countries with just 4.3 percent unemployment rate, the data said.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said Pakistan reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years.

“Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Covid: Pakistan announces zero death for first time

Islamabad

J-10C fighter jets enthrall with first-ever flypast at parade

Islamabad

Long march: PML-N convoy to depart for Islamabad today

Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Islamabad

Pakistan fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression: President Alvi

Karachi

Karachi to experience searing weather spell from Friday

Islamabad

Pakistan Day: Alvi says will never compromise on sovereignty

Islamabad

Moussavi exposed himself by changing stance on Nawaz’s corruption: Farrukh

Islamabad

March 23 the day to renew commitment to principles of justice: PM

Islamabad

President reiterates resolve to take Pakistan to heights of glory

1 of 320

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More