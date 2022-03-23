PM lauds govt as data shows ‘lowest unemployment rate’ in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate his government for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to congratulate my govt for the way we handled the Covid pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

Pakistan outranks other South Asian countries with lowest un- employment rates in the region. Unemployed population rate across South Asia for the 2020-2022 timeline: 🇮🇳: 8.0%

🇲🇻: 6.3%

🇧🇩: 5.4%

🇧🇹: 5.0%

🇱🇰: 5.9%

🇳🇵: 4.7%

🇵🇰: 4.3% Source: WorldBank

Data: 2020-2022 — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) March 22, 2022

He shared the World Bank’s data that showed Pakistan with the “lowest unemployment rate” among other South Asian states during the period of 2020 to 2022.

During the period between 2020 and 2022, India’s unemployment rate was eight per cent while Pakistan outranked other South Asian countries with just 4.3 percent unemployment rate, the data said.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said Pakistan reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years.

“Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted.