President reiterates resolve to take Pakistan to heights of glory

President Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated resolve to take Pakistan to the heights of glory as envisioned by our forefathers.

Addressing the parade ceremony, the President emphasized need for national unity to face the challenges confronting Pakistan and highlighted the responsible role played by the country for peace and security in the region.

The President warned India to stop its persecution campaign in occupied Kashmir as the freedom movements cannot be suppressed through the use of brute force.

Paying tribute to security forces for restoring peace in the country, the President stressed that we need to remain steadfast in our fight against terrorists so that these elements do not regroup again.