Sajal Ali removes Ahad Raza’s name from social media, igniting divorce speculations

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali has removed her husband Ahad Raza Mir’s name from her social media, fuelling speculations that the couple has taken separation.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor has changed her name to her maiden name on Instagram implying that the couple might have taken divorce, which has left their fans in shock.

Sajal Ali removes Ahad Raza’s name from social media, fuelling divorce rumours

Rumours of their split started when Ye Dil Mera actor did not attend Sajal’s sister Saboor Ali’s wedding while he was attending events in Dubai with his family.

The 28-year-old actor was also missing from wife’s movie Khel Khel Mein promotions. However, Sajal cleared the air then while talking to a media outlet that Ahad was working hence he could not be there with her.

She had said, “Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

The couple tied the knot in March 2020 in Dubai, garnering a lot of media attention as both actors have huge fan following.

