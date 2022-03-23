Baqar RazaNews Desk

Tareen group to hold talks with Punjab govt

Members of the dissident Jahangir Tareen group will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s representative tomorrow (Thursday).

Sources relayed that the dissident lawmakers will meet Education Minister Murad Raas and enquire about progress made on the recommendations put forth during a previous meeting held between them six days back.

They said the Chief Minister’s Office has called for a special desk to be set up for resolution of the Tareen group’s issues. A decision about the minus-Buzdar and other options would also be made during the meeting.

Thus far, no progress has been made with regard to the demands of the dissident group, the sources said, adding that during the previous meeting, the group had also apprised the government delegation on its reservations about the federal government.

The government representatives would try to convince the group into withdrawing their demand for the removal of Usman Buzdar, they said.

Earlier, it was reported that cracks have started to appear within the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen after as many as five members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

