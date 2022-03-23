Anadolu

UK’s annual inflation hits 30-year high

UK annual inflation hit a record level of 6.2%, the highest level since 1992, in February.

According to the country’s statistical authority, the rate was up from 5.5% in January.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rise stemmed from price hikes in food, durables, consumer goods, and energy.

“Energy, motor fuels and used cars have put strong upward pressure on inflation while food prices have also risen,” the office said.

In February, the annual inflation rate was 5.9% in the eurozone and 6.2% in the EU.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

British royals’ Jamaica visit stirs demands for apology, slavery reparations

International

US puts onus on Iran to decide to return to nuclear deal

International

TotalEnergies to stop purchasing oil, petroleum products from Russia

International

Human errors behind 95pc cyber security breaches: DG FIA

International

Russia urges Washington to quit escalating tensions

International

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

International

Russia-Ukraine war creates blocks in Africa

Business

Oil extends rally on Russia embargo talk, stocks rise

International

US says it has ‘clear evidence’ Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine

International

EU doubles its military aid to Ukraine

1 of 35

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More