UK’s annual inflation hits 30-year high

UK annual inflation hit a record level of 6.2%, the highest level since 1992, in February.

According to the country’s statistical authority, the rate was up from 5.5% in January.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rise stemmed from price hikes in food, durables, consumer goods, and energy.

“Energy, motor fuels and used cars have put strong upward pressure on inflation while food prices have also risen,” the office said.

In February, the annual inflation rate was 5.9% in the eurozone and 6.2% in the EU.