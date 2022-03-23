Unless we get united as Islamic platform, we will stand nowhere: PM

| Imran Khan calls for unity to address Kashmir, Palestine issues

| Says OIC countries along with China can play role in diffusing conflicts | Qureshi calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

| China will continue to support Islamic states: Wang Yi

| OIC contact group condemns India’s barbarism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressing unity of the Muslim world said a strong voice of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the representative body of 1.5 billion population was crucial to address the lingering issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

“We have failed both the Palestinians and Kashmiris. I am sad that we have not been able to make an impact despite being the massive voice of 1.5 billion,” the prime minister said in his keynote address at the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, after Pakistan assumed the Chair.

The two-day meeting of the 57-member body of Muslim countries that held at Parliament House under the theme of ‘Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development’ highlighted the challenges facing the Muslim world and the common opportunities through joint efforts. Secretary-General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha, President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, Foreign minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister Wangi Yi and other foreign ministers joined the session.

The prime minister, who commenced his speech with the prayer of seeking Allah Almighty’s guidance for the righteous path, focused on the issues including Islamophobia, global conflicts and the situation regarding Afghanistan, Kashmir, Palestine and Ukraine.

Imran Khan pointed out that the international community decades ago had made a pledge with Kashmiris to let them decide their fate. However, he regretted that the status of the valley had been changed illegally with the residents facing severe human rights situation.

“I ask OIC that unless we have a united front, we keep having seen these abuses,” he said, adding that altering the demography of a population by turning the majority Kashmiri Muslims into minority was a war crime under Geneva Convention.

Imran Khan warned that the world was heading towards a cold war with the chances of the countries being divided into blocs. “Unless we as Islamic platform get united, we will stand nowhere,” he said.

‘Ukraine situation’

The prime minister also proposed to consider the ways where the OIC countries along with China could play their role in diffusing the rising conflict. Imran Khan said he would hold discussion with the visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on how China and OIC could step in to mediate towards a ceasefire of Ukraine war which had already started impacting the world in shape of rise in prices of oil, gas and wheat.

On Afghanistan, he termed the stability of the country extremely important after the 40 years of conflict and called for lifting of international sanctions to avert the looming humanitarian crisis.

He said the only way to stop terrorism in Afghanistan was to encourage and support a stable government in place.

“As a word of caution, please do not push the proud and independent-minded people of Afghanistan. Let us help them and involve into the international community,” he said.

Imran Khan stressed that self-belief could help the Islamic world revive its glory to address their common challenges.

‘Combating Islamophobia’

The prime minister welcomed the visiting foreign ministers at the OIC platform which coincided the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He especially congratulated the OIC members over the landmark resolution passed in the United Nations for declaring March 15 as the Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The March 15, he mentioned, was in connection with the barbaric incident when a gunman opened fire on Muslims at a mosque in New Zealand calling all Muslims terrorists.

He stressed that Islam did not equate terrorism and rejected the notion of differentiating between a “moderate and terrorist Muslim”.

“The moment someone describes as moderate Muslims automatically tags others as radical,” he said, urging the Muslim countries to take a stand on this.

He emphasized that there were no different forms of Islam and Muslims, but the one in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He pointed out that the 9/11 incident led to demonizing of Muslims across the world and also dismissed the criticism against Muslims and said mocking or ridiculing the Prophet (PBUH) in the name of freedom of expression was unjustified and unacceptable.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was the only country that was created in the name of Islam with its Objective Resolution based on the vision of Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent to the world as a blessing for the entire humanity and not specific for the Muslims only. Imran Khan regretted that the world was witnessing a situation where the poor countries were being robbed with almost 1.6 trillion dollars illegally transferred to rich countries.

He said an Islamic state must protect the rights of minorities, and imbibes the spirit of compassion and humanity for all. The prime minister mentioned that one of the ideals of the OIC was to protect Islamic values, however, he expressed concern over the culture of obscenity on of social media, which he said was leading to sex crimes.

He sought consideration by the Islamic platform to suggest ways for combating vulgarity impacting the social values and family system.

‘Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges’

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed serious concerns over the plight of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

In his address at the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, he said the perpetuation of Israeli crimes against Palestinian people make it incumbent upon Muslim countries to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and confront with firmness the Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al-Quds Al Sharif.

The OIC Secretary General regretted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has not found a solution for a long time.

He called for redoubling efforts in support of the Right to Self-Determination of Kashmiri people as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Regarding Afghanistan, the OIC Secretary General stressed for continued dialogue with the Afghan authorities to achieve the objective of peace, stability and development in the country.

In his remarks, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud reaffirmed his country’s support for Palestinians and Kashmiri people, and called for more efforts to support the Afghan people.

In his video message to the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, UN Secretary General António Guterres, said the United Nations and OIC enjoy decade-old relationship based on shared belief on the values of multilateral cooperation, dialogue and solidarity.

He said that across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, the two organizations have worked together to nurture a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yei, who participated in the conference as a special guest, said in his address that China stands ready to work with Islamic countries for shared objectives of development and prosperity.

He said China shares aspirations of the Muslim world about Kashmir and Palestine issues. He also reiterated China’s desire for peace and long term stability in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, President Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser said his bank is firmly committed to supporting green and sustainable infrastructure development for higher productivity.

‘Early resolution of Kashmir dispute;

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for early resolution of Kashmir dispute for durable peace in the region.

He was addressing the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held in Islamabad on Tuesday with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in the chair on the sidelines of the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is making all out efforts for peace in the region but India is blatantly violating human rights in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan, remains committed to the early, just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said we call on India to immediately reverse its unilateral and illegal measures in IIOJK since 05 August 2019, end human rights violations there, withdraw its occupation forces, reverse the demographic changes in the occupied territory, remove hurdles and extend full cooperation to UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in fulfilling its mandate, release all political prisoners and lift curbs on educational institutions in IIOJK to allow Kashmiri youth especially girls to exercise their right to education.

He said India must fulfill its obligation of holding a free and impartial UN supervised plebiscite to let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan greatly appreciates the OIC’s continued and unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said in view of the deteriorating situation in the IIOJK, it is imperative that the OIC doubles its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the dispute.

He requested all members of the Group to raise the issue at relevant UN fora, including the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday said his country will continue to support Islamic states in applying Islamic wisdom to solve contemporary hotspot issues.

In his speech as a special guest at the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers here, the Chinese top diplomat said the partnership will allow the countries to firmly hold the key to maintaining stability and promoting peace.

“China is ready to build four partnerships with Islamic countries. We should be partners of unity and cooperation. We need to be partners in development and revitalization. We need to be safe and stable partners,” Wang Yi said.

He added: “On the Kashmir issue, we have once again heard the call of many Islamic friends. China shares the same aspiration.”

This was the first time for the Chinese foreign minister to attend the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which Wang Yi said, fully demonstrated the sincere desire of China and the Islamic world to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and would surely push bilateral relations to a new level.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said both the Chinese civilization and the Islamic civilization had made great contributions to human civilization in history.

“They have been treated unfairly in modern times. Now they are joining hands on the road of development and rejuvenation. We should vigorously advocate equal-footing dialogue, exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, draw wisdom from each other’s time-honoured civilizations, and jointly resist discrimination and clash of civilizations.”

He said that the theme of the moot reflected the common aspiration of most countries in the world. He suggested upholding exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, oppose the theory of “the superiority of civilizations”, the theory of “clash of civilizations”, and the distortion and smear of non-Western civilizations.

The Chinese FM said China would continue to stand firmly on the side of the Palestinian people and support the early convening of a more authoritative and representative international peace conference on the basis of the two-state solution to promote a comprehensive and just settlement of the issue.

He also said that China would respect the choice made by the Afghan people, support Afghanistan in achieving inclusive government and steady governance.

Wang Yi said China supported Russia and Ukraine in continuing peace talks for the sake of a ceasefire, an end to war, and peace. “We need to prevent humanitarian disasters and prevent the spillover of the Ukrainian crisis from affecting or harming the legitimate rights and interests of other regions and countries,” he said.

The Chinese FM said China was ready to build partnerships with the Islamic world for the promotion of multilateralism and democracy in international relations as well as for unity and cooperation.

He said China was ready to work with Islamic countries to promote a multi-polar world, democracy in international relations and diversity of human civilizations, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang Yi said China would continue to provide 300 million doses of vaccines to Islamic countries to help them build a defense of health.

“With high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and joint implementation of global development initiatives as the twin engines, China would lead the trend of South-South cooperation,” he added.

He said over the years, China and the Muslim world had always respected and trusted each other and supported each other’s core concerns.

“We will never forget that Algeria and other countries jointly submitted a resolution, and nearly 30 Islamic countries firmly supported it, to help China restore its legal status in the UN. Similarly, China has never hesitated or been absent in its support for the Palestinian issue, which is of the greatest concern to the Islamic world,” Wang Yi remarked.

To date, China has signed cooperation documents with 54 Islamic countries and carried out nearly 600 major projects involving 400 billion US dollars, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, he maintained.

He also called for deepening preventive counter-terrorism and deradicalization cooperation, rejecting “double standards” in counter-terrorism, and opposing the linking terrorism with any particular ethnic group or religion.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the Indian barbaric acts against innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir besides adopting an action plan on IIOJK.

The OIC Contact Group met on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Conference here yesterday. OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha chaired the group meeting.

While addressing the group, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for early resolution of Kashmir dispute for durable peace in the region.

He said Pakistan is making all-out efforts for peace in the region but India is blatantly violating human rights in the IIOJK.

He said Pakistan remains committed to the early, just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said, “We call on India to immediately reverse its unilateral and illegal measures in IIOJK since 05 August 2019, end human rights violations there, withdraw its occupation forces, reverse the demographic changes in the occupied territory, remove hurdles and extend full cooperation to UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan in fulfilling its mandate, release all political prisoners and lift curbs on educational institutions in IIOJK to allow Kashmiri youth especially girls to exercise their right to education.”

He said India must fulfil its obligation of holding a free and impartial UN supervised plebiscite to let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan greatly appreciates the OIC’s continued and unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said in view of the deteriorating situation in IIOJK, it is imperative that the OIC doubles its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the dispute.

He requested all members of the Group to raise the issue at relevant UN fora, including the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

The OIC Contact Group also adopted a joint communique and action plan on IIOJK which called upon India to end the siege of IIOJK.