Urban Developers Cricket Gala begins today

LAHORE – The Urban Developers Cricket Gala 2022 gets underway today (Wednesday) here at the Central Park Ground. Managing Director Urban Developers Usman Anwar and renowned cricketers Manzoor Elahi and Zahoor Elahi will be chief guests at the opening ceremony. According to Sports Manager and PCB Umpire M Kaleem, the opening match of the event will be played between Urban Developers Grey and Central Park PD Stars at 10:00 am. Qaiser Khan, Shahid Dewan and Mushtaq Nazeer will perform the duties as umpires and M Kazim as scorer. A cake will also be cut during the opening ceremony on the eve of 23rd March.